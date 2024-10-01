Tom Brady to put his watch collection up for sale at Sotheby's

Tom Brady is putting his valuable watch collection up for sale at Sotheby's.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is putting his valuable watch collection up for sale.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's collection will be available this December through auction house Sotheby's as part of "The GOAT Collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady."

"I've been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them," Brady said in a statement. "I'm excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have."

Brady said his passion for timepieces began in high school after his parents gave him his first watch as a graduation gift.

"Just as he mastered the language of football, he has devoted himself to understanding the intricacies of watches, curating a world-class assortment of exquisite timepieces in recent years that reflects his deep passion for collecting," said Richard Lopez, Sotheby's senior specialist of luxury watches.

It wasn't until Brady's first Super Bowl in 2002 that his collection really took off. Since then, he began acquiring watches to mark some of his biggest occasions.

Source: Sotheby's

The highlights of the sale include a white gold and diamond-set flying tourbillon Royal Oak with bracelet by Audemars Piguet. The piece was worn by Brady during his Netflix special, "Greatest Roast of All Time." It is expected to fetch in the range of $400,000 to $800,000.

He will also be parting with his Richard Mille 35-03 "Baby Nadal." The blue quartz-encased timepiece could sell for as much as $500,000.

Other lots include a rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus worn by Brady since he purchased it in 2017 and an IWC Pilot's Watch Top Gun edition "SFTI" model, which he wore during his last Super Bowl Championship parade in 2021, following his historic win with the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The collection is truly unparalleled; the stories they tell, the authenticity they embody, and their historical significance elevate them beyond mere collectibles — these items are genuine pieces of sports history," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectables.

Source: Sotheby's

According to EveryWatch, the world's largest watch market database, total sales in 2024 have reached $493 million, a 6% increase over the previous year's total sales.

The auction houses are also investing more in watches, with the major auction houses increasing their watch lots by 50% over last year, according to EveryWatch.