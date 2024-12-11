Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tom Brady watches, game-worn jerseys sell for $9 million at auction

By Jessica Golden,CNBC

Tom Brady’s Rolex worn during his 2023 season.
Sotheby's (L) | Reuters (R)
  • Tom Brady's 41 items for sale at Sotheby's went for a combined $9 million.
  • Brady's rare yellow gold Rolex Daytona Paul Newman 'John Player Special' from 1969 sold for $1.1 million.
  • Sotheby's has ventured further into sports as a way to engage a younger generation of collectors.

Sotheby's has scored big off of Tom Brady.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The auction house held its "GOAT Collection" sale on Tuesday night, selling all 41 items offered for a total of $9 million. The lots consisted of watches, jerseys and other sports treasures. The watches alone brought in $4.6 million.

Brady's rare yellow gold Rolex Daytona Paul Newman 'John Player Special' from 1969 sold for $1.1 million, making it the top-selling item in the auction.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The watch was first worn by Brady in the 2023 season during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium where owner Robert Kraft announced the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback would be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft embraces Tom Brady during a game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft embraces Tom Brady during a game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Four collectors battled it out for a chance to own a piece of Brady history from his University of Michigan days. His final college game day-worn jersey fetched $792,000. Brady scored four touchdowns in that iconic game and had 369 passing yards.

The sale highlights the success Sotheby's has seen as it ventures into the world of sports collectibles.

Tom Brady's University of Michigan jersey worn during his final college game.
Tom Brady's University of Michigan jersey worn during his final college game.

"Regardless of their team allegiance, collectors eagerly gathered to admire these cherished mementos from Tom's iconic career, honoring and respecting the remarkable accomplishments of The GOAT," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles.

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

Ro to offer lower-price vials of weight loss drug Zepbound by teaming up with Eli Lilly

news 37 mins ago

Sports Illustrated takes over naming rights of pro soccer venue Red Bull Arena

Sports has been a bright spot for Sotheby's, bringing in new and younger clientele.

The auction house says of the 800 people registered to participate in Tuesday's auction, 34% were new customers and 40% were under the age of 40.

"I've been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them," Brady said ahead of the sale.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us