Top 10 Most Popular Beach Destinations in the World, According to TikTok

If you're planning a vacation, you might want to consider starting your search on TikTok. The social app has become one of the first places people turn to for restaurant reviews and travel destinations — including some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

A recent study by The U.K. luxury holiday company Destination2 rounded up the most popular beaches on TikTok using their hashtags, and ranked them based on the number of views.

No. 1 most popular beach on TikTok: Bondi Beach, Australia

Views on TikTok: 445.8 million

The Australia beach ranked and the top of the list with more than three times the number of views as the beach in second place.

Bondi Beach is known for its surf scene and is one of the most iconic places in the world.

The top 10 most popular beaches on TikTok

Bondi Beach, Australia (445.8 million views) Pattaya Beach, Thailand (128.5 million views) Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam (64.6 million views) Vũng Tàu Beach, Vietnam (61.9 million views) Waikiki Beach, U.S. (43.7 million views) JBR Beach, Dubai (30.3 million views) Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (30 million views) Santa Monica Beach, U.S. (29 million views) Airlie Beach, Australia (27.8 million views) Whitehaven Beach, Australia (23.5 million views)

Pattaya Beach in Thailand came in second place. According to Destination2's study, the beach had 128.5 million views on Tiktok.

Pattaya Beach is made up of a 2.5-mile crescent of coastline. According to Trip Advisor, the beach is known for thrilling activities like parasailing, jet-skiing, banana boat riding, and more.

The third spot on the list went Nha Trang Beach in Vietnam. Known as one of the most famous beaches in Vietnam, it's just 35 minutes outside Ho Chi Minh City.

Nha Trang Beach is famous for its scuba diving and crystal clear water.

