Top 10 U.S. cities for eco-conscious living—they're almost all on the West Coast

In honor of Earth Month, realtyhop ranked the greenest U.S. cities for homebuyers. The report evaluated each city based on the following criteria:

Sustainability

Policy and infrastructure

Energy

Environment

Affordability

Overall, the study found that the majority of the greenest cities are on the West Coast — five are in California alone.

California is one of the states tackling climate change head-on by passing laws that will require companies to publicly report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks. One of the laws California Governor Gavin Newsom signed will require large businesses with more than $1 billion in annual revenue that operate in California to provide detailed disclosure of their greenhouse gas emissions, according to CNBC.

Portland, Oregon is the greenest city in America

With a total score of 62.34, Portland, Oregon took the No. 1 spot on Realtyhop's list of greenest U.S. cities.

It ranked No. 10 for sustainability, No. 14 for policy and infrastructure and took higher spots at No. 4 in the energy category, second place for environment, and No. 4 in affordability.

Portland is actively working on achieving a net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050 and uses wind and other forms of renewable energy to help keep the city running.

Over one-third of Portland's 2,500 miles of sewer pipes are more than 80 years old, so the city uses green infrastructure to protect the aging sewer system, according to Portland's Environmental Services.

The city uses green streets, eco-roofs, trees and more to manage the stormwater.

Portland also has a relatively affordable housing market compared to other major cities in the area with the average home value at $539,524, up 0.9% over the past year, according to Zillow.

Top 10 greenest cities in America

Portland, Ore. Washington, D.C. San Francisco, Calif. Seattle, Wash. Oakland, Calif. Spokane, Wash. New York, N.Y. Sacramento, Calif. San Diego, Calif. San Jose, Calif.

The second-greenest city on the list is Washington, D.C.

The report ranked the nation's capital highest for the environment, in the top three for sustainability, and in the top five for energy, with a total score of 60.25.

Washington, D.C., continues to be at the forefront of energy efficiency. The District cut emissions by 36% between 2006-2021, according to the Carbon Free DC plan Mayor Muriel Bower released at the COP28 Local Climate Action Summit in Dubai in 2023.

The plan's key strategies include phasing out on-site fossil fuel combustion in buildings, enabling more residents to walk, bike, and take public transit by reducing transit costs with free or reduced fares, and much more.

"Climate change is here... As we work to implement Carbon Free DC, we recognize that tackling climate change is part of the District's broader commitment to advance health, opportunity, prosperity, and equity for all District residents," Richard Jackson, Department of Energy and Environment Director, stated in a press release.

Compared to Portland, Oregon, though, Washington D.C. is a bit more expensive when it comes to housing. According to Zillow, the average Washington home value is $619,321.

