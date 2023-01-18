Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss the Future of Jobs at the World Economic Forum

[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders discuss at Davos, Switzerland, the impact the green transition, technological advances, demographics and reorganized value chains could have on labor markets.

Joining CNBC is José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO of Telefonica, Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, director-general of the ILO, Martin J. Walsh, the Secretary of Labor for the U.S., Pamela Coke-Hamilton, executive director at the ITC, and Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.

