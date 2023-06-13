Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Anticipate Key Inflation Data, Fed Policy Meeting

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were lower Tuesday ahead of a key inflation report and the start of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

At 3:58 a.m. ET, The 10-year Treasury yield dipped 3 basis points to 3.7318%. The 2-year Treasury yield and 30-year Treasury yield were both around 3 basis points lower, at 4.5647% and 3.8749%, respectively.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The consumer price index, set to be released at 8:30 a.m ET, is expected to show a slowdown in inflation. However, the detail will be pored over for signs it will be enough to spur the Fed to pause rate hikes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Traders are pricing in just a 24.2% chance of a rate increase, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Fed's meeting begins Tuesday, with a decision due Wednesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us