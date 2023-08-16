Treasury yields fall as investors await Fed meeting minutes

U.S. Treasury yields stumbled on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and assessed the outlook for interest rates.

At 4:04 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading more than three basis points lower at 4.1875%. The 2-year Treasury was down by over four basis points to 4.9120%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors awaited the release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting, at which the central bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and gave little indication about what could be on the horizon for interest rate policy.

Since then, Fed officials have come forward with mixed messages about the outlook for rates, with some suggesting rates could go higher still, while others said the end of the rate-hiking cycle could be near.

The Fed has hiked rates at all but one of its meetings since March 2022, a total of 11 times. It kept rates unchanged at its meeting in June this year to assess whether the rate hikes had had the desired effect of cooling the economy and easing inflation, and to allow their full effect to take hold.

Three central bank meetings remain this year and investors will be scanning the meeting minutes for fresh clues about what policy decisions could be made by the Fed then.

Investors will also get new insights into the state of the economy on Wednesday when July's building permits and housing starts reports are due.

Elsewhere, July's U.K. inflation report was published Wednesday, with the headline consumer price index coming in at 6.8% on an annual basis. That was in line with expectations and marked a sharp decline from June's reading of 7.9%. The core consumer price index, however, remained unchanged at 6.9%.