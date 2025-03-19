Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields hold steady as investors await Fed interest rate decision

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025.  
Danielle DeVries | CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision amid rising economic uncertainty.

At 6:25 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was up less than 1 basis point at 4.285%, and the 2-year Treasury yield was also up less than a basis point at 4.046%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday, as the Fed ends two days of monetary policy deliberations.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The interest rate move is due at 2 p.m. ET, and traders are pricing in a 99% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates steady in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has reiterated in recent months that the Fed does not "need to be in a hurry" to lower interest rates further.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, in particular implementing tariffs on global trade partners, have kept investors on alert and raised alarm bells about the possibility of a recession.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Turkish lira, stock market drop after Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival arrested

news 28 mins ago

Meta's potential exit from Delaware had governor worried enough to call special weekend meetings

Central bankers will also share quarterly updates on rate expectations, as well as their outlook for gross domestic product, inflation, and unemployment on Wednesday. It's unclear whether the Fed will maintain its December projection for two interest rate cuts in 2025.

"I think it may be one or zero cuts this year, particularly if the tariffs stick," said Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade North America. "I don't think they're going to try and bail out the economy by cutting rates, because they know that if they stoke inflation, they're going to have to go back and start all over again."

Investors will also closely watch Powell's press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET for further hints about the state of the U.S. economy.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us