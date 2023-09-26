Treasury yields hold steady as investors weigh interest rate path ahead

U.S. Treasurys were little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed the path ahead for Federal Reserve monetary policy and looked to upcoming economic reports.

At 3:59 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was down by more than one basis point to 4.5295%, easing slightly from multi-year highs reached earlier in the week. The 2-year Treasury was less than one basis point higher at 5.1336%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors considered what could be ahead for interest rates and when the Fed may hike rates again. At the conclusion of its latest policy meeting, the central bank left rates unchanged but said it expected one further rate hike this year. Two Fed meeting remain this year.

The central bank also adjusted its forecast for rate cuts, signaling that rates will likely stay higher for longer as the economy has shown resilience and inflation remains too high even as price pressures have somewhat eased.

Key inflation data is expected Friday in form of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is a key economic indicator for the Fed.

Investors were also concerned about a potential shutdown of the U.S. government as Congress remains divided over a spending bill. Lawmakers must come to an agreement to ensure that the government remains funded for the rest of the fiscal year, or a shutdown could happen as early as Oct. 1.

On Monday, Moody's Investors Service indicated that a shutdown could negatively affect the U.S.' credit rating.

Investors will be looking to several key economic reports on Tuesday, including new home sales data and final building permit figures for August, as well as the latest consumer confidence report.