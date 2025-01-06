Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields inch higher as investors look ahead to key jobs data

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the opening bell on Nov. 13, 2024.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors anticipate a series of key jobs data to be published throughout the week.

At 6:01 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield rose by more than 1 basis point to 4.614%, while the 2-year Treasury was also up by less than 1 basis point at 4.281%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are awaiting key jobs data to be published throughout another shortened trading week. The New York Stock Exchange will close trading on Thursday to observe a national day of mourning for the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On Monday, investors can expect the S&P Global Composite PMI Final for December to be published which will offer insights into the growth of the manufacturing and services sector. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is set to speak in the morning, which investors will watch closely for hints about the economic outlook for the year.

They will also look to the JOLTS Job Opening data for November on Tuesday, a monthly survey showing the number of job vacancies in the United States. Economists are expecting 7.7 million job openings in November, according to Dow Jones.

Meanwhile, the ADP Employment Change report for December is due on Wednesday, a measure of the change in the number of people employed in the private sector in the U.S. It's expected to show that 130,000 jobs were added in December, per Dow Jones.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

UK firms plan price rises as business confidence falls to lowest level since 2022 ‘mini-budget', survey finds

news 1 hour ago

Volkswagen and Xpeng to build super-fast charging network in China for EVs

Finally on Friday, the nonfarm payrolls report will be released — one of the last key pieces of data to be published before the Fed meets again at the end of January. The report will show the number of people employed in the U.S. and is a major indicator of the health of the U.S. economy.

The report is forecast to show that the U.S. added 155,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%, per Dow Jones estimates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us