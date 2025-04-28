Treasury yields little changed as investors look ahead to key economic reports

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as investors look ahead to a busy week of economic data, including readings on jobs, economic growth and inflation.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose less than 2 basis points to 4.282%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was up less than 2 basis points at 3.777%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating a series of economic data this week while also keeping a close eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's fast-changing tariff policies.

Investors have been watching as Trump repeatedly changed his mind on his trade policies, including indicating that tariffs on China may come down last week. U.S. levies on China currently stand at 145%.

However, comments from the White House leader, published by Time Magazine on Friday, showed the president would consider it a "total victory" if the U.S. implemented high tariffs of 20% to 50% on foreign countries in a year.

Trump's comments dampened investor sentiment over hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. Now, they will look to economic data this week to get a sense of the health of the U.S. economy.

Investors will await the nonfarm payrolls data for April which will come Friday. Ahead of that will be first-quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for March, which will come Tuesday. The market also will get data on personal income and spending as well as the personal consumption expenditures price index inflation gauge Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the payrolls processing firm ADP will release its count on private job growth. The ISM manufacturing survey will be released Thursday.