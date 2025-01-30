Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields near flat as investors digest Fed's latest interest rate decision

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 17, 2024.
NYSE

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's first interest rate decision of 2025.

At 3:30 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was lower by four basis points to 4.5143%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was down one basis point to 4.2155%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

On Wednesday, the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee left its overnight borrowing rate unchanged at a range between 4.25%-4.5%, in a move that investors had been anticipating after three consecutive cuts since September 2024.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Policymakers noted in a post-meeting statement that "inflation remains somewhat elevated" and "the unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid."

They added that the central bank would need to see "real progress on inflation or some weakness in the labor market before we consider making adjustments."

Investors were pricing in a nearly 100% chance that the Fed would keep rates steady in this meeting, and don't see another cut coming till June.

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

German economy shrinks by 0.2% in fourth quarter, more than expected

news 55 mins ago

European Central Bank set to trim interest rates for fifth time since June

At a press conference following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he will not be responding to President Donald Trump's demands for immediate interest rate cuts, and that he had "no contact" with Trump since the comments were made last week.

"I'm not going to have any response or comment whatsoever on what the president said," Powell said at his press conference on Wednesday. "It's not appropriate for me to do so."

Investors are also awaiting further economic data including the fourth-quarter gross domestic product reading, and weekly jobless claims, both out on Thursday morning.

They will also look ahead to Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index report for December — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us