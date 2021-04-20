Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Eye on Corporate Earnings

There are no major economic data releases due out on Tuesday.

Auctions are set to be held for $34 billion of 52-week bills and $40 billion of 42-day bills.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday morning, as investors eye on the latest corporate earnings.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.619% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.315%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields fell to 1.53% last week, despite strong economic data.

However, the focus is on corporate earnings this week, as companies including streaming giant Netflix, as well as pharmaceuticals firm Johnson & Johnson and consumer goods firm Procter & Gamble, among those due to report on Tuesday.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.