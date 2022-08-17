Treasury Yields Rise as Markets Await Fed Meeting Minutes

U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday on weaker demand for fixed income assets as investors await the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its July meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose just over 4 basis points to 2.869%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 2 basis points to 3.137%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The yield on the shorter-term 2-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.297%.

The rise in yields is a change from the dip seen at the start of the week amid a weak U.S. East Coast manufacturing survey and reports of slowing growth in China.

Markets now seem to anticipate the Fed easing its tightening cycle on somewhat improved U.S. inflation news, as the surge in consumer prices slowed last month, but it's not yet clear whether the Fed will take on the same sentiment.

Data released Tuesday showed a 9.6% decline in housing starts from June, well above the expected 2.5% drop as anticipated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Building permits slipped 1.3% but beat estimates. Builders have reported weakening demand since June, with fears of a housing recession in the U.S. on the rise.

Some in the industry say it's already here. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, told CNBC.

Investors will be watching for the Fed's Open Market Committee's meeting minutes from July 26 and 27, when it decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate from 1.5-1.75% to 2.25-2.5%.

Wednesday will also see the release of data on U.S. retail sales, business inventories, mortgage indexes and oil and gas stocks. An auction for the 20-year Treasury bond is also due.