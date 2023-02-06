Treasury Yields Soar as Investors Assess Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors assessed the economic outlook and awaited a series of data releases and Federal Reserve speaker remarks slated for the week.

At 4:44 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over five basis points to 3.5876%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.3742% after climbing by more than seven basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors considered the outlook for the U.S. economy, including inflation developments and whether a deep recession could be avoided.

Investors are hoping for fresh insights about the state of the economy, with balance of trade figures due on Tuesday and the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment report expected Friday. No key economic data is slated for Monday.

A series of Fed speakers are also due to make remarks, including Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday. Investors will be looking to central bank officials for further clues about monetary policy plans and their expectations for the economy.

On Friday, January's nonfarms payroll report showed that the economy added 517,000 jobs during the month, far above the 187,000 expected by economists according to a Dow Jones survey.

The Fed has been trying to cool the economy through policy measures including interest rates hikes. At the conclusion of its meeting last week, the central bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and said it saw signals that inflationary pressures are easing.