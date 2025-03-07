Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields tick lower as investors await key jobs report

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025. 
Danielle DeVries | CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly lower Friday as investors digested the latest tariff reprieve and awaited the nonfarm payrolls report.

At 6:12 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 1 basis point to 4.269%. The 2-year Treasury yield was also down 1 basis point at 3.95%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are looking ahead to the week's big data release, the nonfarm payrolls report, due to be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The closely watched report reflects the change in the number of employed workers in the country, offering clues as to the strength of the U.S. economy.

Economists are expecting 170,000 jobs to have been added in February — up from 143,000 the previous month — with the unemployment rate steady at 4%, according to a Dow Jones poll.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak later in the day, which investors will monitor closely for hints about future monetary policy.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

European leaders back defense spend push amid uncertainty over Trump aid to Ukraine

news 53 mins ago

Trump's first White House Crypto Summit has VIPs pushing for favorable laws

Traders are also mulling U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff reprieve. Goods imported from Canada and Mexico into the U.S., and which comply with the North American trade agreement known as the USMCA, will be temporarily excluded from 25% tariffs, a White House official said on Thursday. The reprieve will last until April 2.

"Markets are all over the place trying to price tariff impacts, which is really hard to do when the goal post moves, disappears, and morphs by the second," Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group, said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us