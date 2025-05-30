Money Report

Trump accuses China of violating preliminary trade deal

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Dan Kitwoodnicholas Kamm | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said China has violated a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S.
  • Trump made that claim in a social media post a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China "are a bit stalled."
  • Stock futures fell shortly after Trump's statement.

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a preliminary trade agreement with the United States.

Trump made the claim in a social media post a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China "are a bit stalled."

Stock futures fell Friday morning on the heels of Trump's statement.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

