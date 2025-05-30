Trump accuses China of violating preliminary trade deal

President Donald Trump said China has violated a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S.

Trump made that claim in a social media post a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China "are a bit stalled."

Stock futures fell shortly after Trump's statement.

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a preliminary trade agreement with the United States.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump made the claim in a social media post a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China "are a bit stalled."

Stock futures fell Friday morning on the heels of Trump's statement.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.