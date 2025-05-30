Trump accuses China of violating preliminary trade deal

- President Donald Trump said China has violated a preliminary trade agreement with the U.S.
President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a preliminary trade agreement with the United States.
Trump made the claim in a social media post a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China "are a bit stalled."
Stock futures fell Friday morning on the heels of Trump's statement.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
