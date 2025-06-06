Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift ban on Education Department layoffs

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order to reinstate U.S. Department of Education employees the administration had terminated.

A federal appeals court had refused on Wednesday to lift the judge's ruling.

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order to reinstate U.S. Department of Education employees the administration had terminated as part of its efforts to dismantle the agency.

Officials for the administration are arguing to the high court that U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston didn't have the authority to require the Education Department to rehire the workers. More than 1,300 employees were affected by the mass layoffs in March.

The staff reduction "effectuates the Administration's policy of streamlining the Department and eliminating discretionary functions that, in the Administration's view, are better left to the States," Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the filing.

In his May 22 preliminary injunction, Joun pointed out that the staff cuts led to the closure of seven out of 12 offices tasked with the enforcement of civil rights, including protecting students from discrimination on the basis of race and disability.

Meanwhile, the entire team that supervises the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, was also eliminated, the judge said. (Around 17 million families apply for college aid each year using the form, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.)

The Education Department cannot be abolished without approval by Congress.

The Trump administration announced its reduction in force on March 11 that would have gutted the agency's staff.

Two days later, 21 states — including Michigan, Nevada and New York — filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its staff cuts.

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 20 aimed at dismantling the Education Department, more parties sued to save the department, including the American Federation of Teachers.

Former President Jimmy Carter established the current-day U.S. Department of Education in 1979. Since then, the agency has faced other existential threats, with former President Ronald Reagan calling for its end and Trump, during his first term, attempting to merge it with the Labor Department.