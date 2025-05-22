Trump administration blocks Harvard from enrolling international students

The Trump administration blocked the ability of Harvard University to enroll international students.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement posted on the social media site X.

DHS said that in addition to barring enrollment of future international students, "existing foreign students must transfer to lose their legal status."

The administration in April froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, hours after the university roundly rejected demands that it eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and evaluate international students for ideological concerns.

The Trump administration on Thursday blocked the ability of Harvard University to enroll future international students and to retain its existing enrolled foreign students.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered DHS staff to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which allows colleges to enroll foreign students.

DHS said that in addition to barring enrollment of future international students, "existing foreign students must transfer to lose their legal status." The revocation, which DHS said was the result of "pro-terrorist conduct," was first reported by The New York Times.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As of the fall 2023 semester, International students comprised more than 27% of Harvard's total enrollment, according to university data.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Noem said in a statement posted on the social media site X.

"It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing," Noem said.

"It refused."

CNBC has requested comment from Harvard on the move, which comes amid an ongoing battle between the Ivy League school and the administration over concerns about antisemitism on campus.

Noem in April had threatened to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll international students.

She warned the university at that time that its certification to enroll foreign students was contingent upon complying with federal immigration laws.

The administration in April froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, hours after the university roundly rejected demands that it eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and evaluate international students for ideological concerns.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.