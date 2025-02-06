Money Report

Trump administration demands lists of low-performing federal workers

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the day of the annual National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The Trump administration on Thursday ordered all federal departments and agencies to submit lists of employees who have received less than "fully successful" job performance ratings in the past three years.

The order, from the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, said that "OPM is developing new performance metrics for evaluating the federal workforce that aligns with the priorities and standards in the President's recent Executive Orders."

