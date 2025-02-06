Trump administration demands lists of low-performing federal workers

The Trump administration on Thursday ordered all federal departments and agencies to submit lists of employees who have received less than "fully successful" job performance ratings in the past three years.

The order, from the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, said that "OPM is developing new performance metrics for evaluating the federal workforce that aligns with the priorities and standards in the President's recent Executive Orders."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.