Trump administration targets Harvard Law Review with investigation of race-based discrimination

The Trump administration on Monday announced the opening of two investigations into Harvard University and the Harvard Law Review after reports of alleged race-based discrimination at that prestigious legal journal.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration and Harvard are feuding over demands by the administration that the Ivy League university adopt a series of changes, including that it dismantle its so-called DEI programs and screen international students for ideological red flags.

The Trump administration two weeks ago said it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard due to concerns about antisemitism on campus and other issues.

On Monday, the civil rights offices of both the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services said they would investigation allegations of discriminatory practices at the Harvard Law Review.

"The investigations are in response to information ED and HHS received about policies and practices for journal membership and article selection that may violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964," according to a joint statement issued by the departments.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.