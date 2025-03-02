Trump announces strategic crypto reserve including bitcoin, Solana, XRP and more

President Donald Trump announced the creation of a "strategic crypto reserve" that will include bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana's SOL token and Cardano's ADA, in a post on Truth Social.

This is the first time Trump has specified his support for a crypto "reserve" versus a "stockpile."

Bitcoin had been in consolidation since the executive order on crypto issued in late January. It just closed its worst month since 2022.

Cryptocurrencies rallied on Sunday after President Donald Trump announced the creation of a U.S. strategic crypto reserve that will include bitcoin and ether, as well as XRP, Solana's SOL token and Cardano's ADA, he said in a post on Truth Social.

"A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA," the post said. "I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World."

"And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve," he said in a follow-up post. "I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!"

XRP surged 33% after the announcement while the token tied to Solana jumped 22%. Cardano's coin soared more than 60%.

Bitcoin and ether gained 9% and 11%, respectively.

Trump is hosting the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday, and investors will be watching closely for more clues about the direction of the reserve plans.

This is the first time Trump has specified his support for a crypto "reserve" versus a "stockpile." While the former involves actively buying crypto in regular installments, a stockpile would simply not sell any of the crypto currently held by the U.S. government.

Trump first introduced the idea of a national bitcoin stockpile last summer at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, one of the industry's largest conferences, where he began courting the crypto vote. At the same event, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced her proposal for a national strategic bitcoin reserve.

After his re-election in November, the drumbeat for a strategic bitcoin reserve grew louder, helping send the price of the flagship cryptocurrency to new all-time highs. That seemed to come to a halt after Trump issued his executive order on crypto in late January. It called for the President's Working Group on crypto to evaluate the "potential creation and maintenance of a national digital asset stockpile, potentially derived from cryptocurrencies lawfully seized by the Federal Government through its law enforcement efforts," among other things.

The industry had a lukewarm response to the language, — in part because investors expected a focus on bitcoin, whereas the term "digital assets" suggested the stockpile could include other cryptocurrencies without giving specifics.

"The launch of a U.S. crypto strategic reserve marks a pivotal moment for digital assets, reflecting a major step in the government's engagement with the crypto industry," said Federico Brokate, head of the U.S. business at 21Shares. "This initiative not only reinforces bitcoin's role as a maturing store of value but also highlights the importance of blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano in financial infrastructure, payments, and decentralized finance."

Bitcoin, absent a crypto specific catalyst, had been in consolidation since the executive order. It just closed out its worst month since 2022.

