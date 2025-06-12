Trump calls Fed chief Powell ‘numbskull' as he urges interest rate cut

President Donald Trump ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a "numbskull" as he turned up the heat on the central bank chief to lower interest rates.

President Donald Trump ripped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a "numbskull" on Thursday as he turned up the heat on the central bank chief to lower interest rates.

"We're going to spend $600 billion a year, $600 billion because of one numbskull that sits here [and says] 'I don't see enough reason to cut the rates now,'" Trump said.

Trump added that he was OK with the Fed raising rates if inflation was going up.

"But it's down," he said, "and I may have to force something."

Trump's insult came hours after the Labor Department reported that U.S. producer prices rose less in May than some economists anticipated.

That and other recent economic readings have calmed some fears about a sudden tariff-induced inflation spike — and galvanized Trump and his allies to ramp up pressure on the Fed.

Trump's latest attack on Powell was the third time in two days that a member of his administration has targeted the central bank leader.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday night, "It's unbelievable how much we would save if [Powell] did his job and he cut interest rates."

"The economy is ready for it. It's easy. Inflation is low," Lutnick said on Fox News. "Come on. He's got to do his job soon."

Earlier Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance wrote in a social media post, "the refusal by the Fed to cut rates is monetary malpractice."

