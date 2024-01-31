Trump campaign raised $19 million in Q4, entering election year with $33 million cash

Donald Trump's presidential campaign raised $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and entered the presidential election year with $33 million in cash.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign raised $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and entered the presidential election year with $33 million in cash, according to new Federal Election Commission records filed Wednesday.

During that same three-month period, Trump's campaign spent $23 million on a wide range of expenses, including legal fees and payments to Trump properties.

The campaign spent about $97,000 at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The campaign paid another $419 to the Trump International Golf Club, also in Palm Beach.

Tens of thousands of dollars went to lawyers, including at least $60,000 on legal services provided by the law office of Gineen Bresso.

Bresso appears to have once work in Trump's executive office while he was president, according to government records.

Florida Bar records show that Bresso currently practices law in Fort Lauderdale at her own small firm.

