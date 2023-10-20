Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia case, following Sidney Powell

Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro agreed to plead guilty Friday to a charge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump.

The deal came the day after Sidney Powell, another one-time key advisor to the former president, did the same.

The deal negotiated with prosecutors dropped all charges against Chesebro except one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Chesebro was initially charged with seven counts related to efforts to advance alternate electors who would vote for Trump in swing states where he lost to President Joe Biden, among them Georgia.

The charges against Chesebro included violating Georgia's racketeering act, as well as conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit false statements and documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.