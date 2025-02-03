Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump coin leads tumble in meme cryptocurrencies as tariffs rock global markets

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

TrumpCoin cryptocurrency price on Binance website is displayed for illustration photo. Krakow, Poland on Januar 20th, 2025 (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Meme coins plummeted over the weekend as President Donald Trump signed long threatened tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, kicking off a trade war that caused investors to dump risk assets worldwide.

Trump's own meme coin, dubbed Official Trump, launched a little over two weeks ago, was last down 15% to $17, according to CoinGecko. It rallied to a high of about $73 dollars the weekend of its launch before crashing 50% on inauguration day.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The biggest and most popular meme coins, dogecoin and Shiba Inu, lost about 14% each. Pudgy Penguins was down 13%, while dogwifhat tumbled 26%.

Meme coins as a group have dropped 17% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The drop began Saturday evening after Trump signed an order imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% duty on China. The U.S. does about $1.6 trillion in business with the three countries.

"Every coin that recently rallied through January, including memes like [dogecoin], have essentially handed back most of their gains," said James Davies, CEO and co-founder at trading platform Crypto Valley Exchange.

"Crypto is fundamentally about freedom to make and conduct trades, which runs counter to the global political narrative of the last week," he added.  "As a community, we are pro free-trade … when that is being restricted many investors are risk-off in terms of their holdings. This massively impacts the alt coin market."

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

CEO of 16 years shares her No. 1 trait for a must-hire job candidate: I want to know ‘how you think on your feet'

news 51 mins ago

Stocks that are getting hit the most from Trump's tariffs Monday include GM, Chipotle and Canada Goose

Meme coins were some of the biggest winners after the U.S. presidential election, with some traders seeing it as a green light for a new crypto craze. Others have become worried that the latest Trump fueled meme mania was becoming too hot, however, and was likely to result not just in pain for investors but misallocation to less valuable projects in the industry.

Bitcoin losses Monday were relatively modest compared to meme coins and other smaller cryptocurrencies further out on the risk curve. It was last lower by just 3%, though it could see more pain in the short term as the trade war triggered by Trump's tariffs plays out.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us