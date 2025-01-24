Trump crypto plans have Wall Street CEOs ready to jump into digital assets

Wall Street's top CEOs told CNBC from Davos, Switzerland, this week that they're ready to go bigger in crypto if the Trump administration rolls out favorable policies.

As part of Trump's sweeping promises to the digital asset sector, he has nominated multiple pro-crypto names to critical positions.

"For us, the equation is really around whether we, as a highly regulated financial institution, can act as transactors," Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick said.

Just days into President Donald Trump's second administration, Wall Street is singing a different tune on crypto.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"For us, the equation is really around whether we, as a highly regulated financial institution, can act as transactors," Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick told CNBC on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The newfound optimism among an increasing number of bank execs who were in Davos this week is tied to President Trump's pro-crypto agenda. Trump, a vocal crypto skeptic in his first term, flipped on the issue during his 2024 campaign and came to rely on the crypto industry's money in his effort to defeat former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The president on Thursday issued a sweeping executive order on crypto, with an emphasis on "protecting and promoting" the use and development of digital assets. Banks have been reluctant to support crypto and enable transactions to this point in large part because of the government's position. The SEC has brought over 200 cryptocurrency-related enforcement actions since 2013, according to Cornerstone Research.

"We'll be working with Treasury and the other regulators to figure out how we can offer that in a safe way," Pick said.

Trump has nominated multiple crypto advocates to critical positions across his administration. They include Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he was a commissioner under President George W. Bush. Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, is Trump's pick for Secretary of Commerce, and hedge fund manager Scott Bessent was tapped to lead Treasury.

If confirmed, Bessent would oversee the Internal Revenue Service and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which both play key roles in shaping tax and compliance policies for crypto transactions and setting guidelines for crypto adoption in the U.S.

Pick says Morgan Stanley will be working with federal regulators to determine whether it's possible to deepen the bank's ties to the cryptocurrency markets. His firm has been more aggressive than its Wall Street peers.

In 2021, Morgan Stanley became the first big U.S. bank to offer its wealthy clients access to bitcoin funds. Last August, it was the first major Wall Street player to let its financial advisors start pitching clients on some of the bitcoin exchange-traded funds that launched early last year. So far, wealth management businesses have only facilitated trades if customers requested exposure to the new spot crypto funds.

Pick suggested that the more bitcoin seeps into the mainstream, the more it's viewed as a legitimate part of the financial system.

"The longer it trades, perception becomes reality," he said.

'Just another form of payment'

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan echoed a willingness to embrace crypto, specifically as a payment option, if the regulatory environment shifts under the new administration. Speaking in Davos, Moynihan emphasized that clear guidelines could unlock broader adoption.

"If the rules come in and make it a real thing that you can actually do business with, you'll find that the banking system will come in hard on the transactional side of it," Moynihan said in an interview on Tuesday with CNBC.

Moynihan, who runs the second-biggest bank by assets in the U.S., noted that crypto could become "just another form of payment," like Visa, Mastercard or Apple Pay. However, he steered clear of discussing cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as investments or stores of value, calling it "a separate question."

Another major roadblock to Wall Street's adoption of cryptocurrencies is an accounting rule, issued by the SEC in 2022, that requires banks to classify cryptocurrencies as liabilities on their balance sheets. The rule subjects those assets to strict capital requirements, significantly raising the financial and regulatory risks of offering crypto custody services.

Efforts to overturn the rule, known as SAB 121, gained bipartisan support in Congress last year. But then-President Joe Biden vetoed the proposed legislation, leaving the rule intact and further discouraging banks from adopting digital assets. Banks have been largely forbidden from expanding their crypto offerings beyond derivatives trading and offering ETFs to wealth management clients.

"At the moment, from a regulatory perspective, we can't own" bitcoin, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC in an interview in Davos this week. He said the bank would revisit the issue if the rules changed.

With the pro-crypto Trump administration now in power, there is renewed optimism that SAB 121 could be repealed or revised, allowing banks to custody crypto assets without such burdensome capital requirements.

Bitcoin hit a record of nearly $110,000 on Monday ahead of Trump's inauguration leading broader gains in the crypto market. As of late Thursday, it was trading at around $104,000.

— CNBC's Hugh Son contributed to this report.