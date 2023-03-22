Trump Grand Jury Live Updates: Panel Scheduled to Resume Work on Porn Star Payoff Probe

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments Wednesday in the New York grand jury investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump. See below for the latest updates.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The grand jury that will weigh a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump is set to renew its work in a New York City courthouse on Wednesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating whether Trump broke any laws when the Trump Organization reimbursed his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006. The company recorded the $130,000 payment as a legal expense.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Prosecutors are considering whether to charge Trump in relation to misstating the purpose of the payment in business records, which could be a felony if it was done to cover up another crime.

Cohen previously pleaded guilty to other related federal crimes, including breaking campaign finance laws in facilitating the Daniels payment.

Trump said last week that he expected to be arrested Tuesday, but the day came and went without incident as the grand jury was off. It heard testimony Monday from his ally, former top federal prosecutor Bob Costello.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

He has long complained that the probe, and other criminal investigations he faces, are politically motivated.

Cohen's attorney tells him to avoid media appearances

Fatih Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has been told to avoid media interviews after he appeared on MSNBC Ari Melber's show Monday to talk about the grand jury investigation.

"Given the sensitivity of the time period I have advised Michael to not do any more TV appearances until further notice," Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis said.

Cohen has routinely made comments to reporters on his way in and out of meetings with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and gone on television to talk about the probe.

He is also the key witness in the criminal case against Trump, having been the person who paid porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to not talk to the media about her claim of having had a 2006 sexual tryst with Trump.

— Dan Mangan