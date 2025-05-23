Money Report

Trump green-lights Nippon merger with US Steel

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

A water tower at the U.S. Steel Corp. Edgar Thomson Works steel mill in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 4, 2024.
Justin Merriman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel will form a "partnership."
  • Trump said the partnership would add $14 billion to the U.S. economy.
  • U.S. Steel's headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh, he said.

President Donald Trump said Friday that U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel will form a "partnership," after the Japanese steelmaker's bid to acquire its U.S. rival had been blocked on national security grounds.

"This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs, and add $14 Billion Dollars to the U.S. Economy," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. Steel's headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh and the bulk of the investment will take place over the next 14 months, the president said. U.S. Steel shares surged more than 20% to close at $52.01 per share after Trump's announcement.

President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel from purchasing U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion in January, citing national security concerns. Biden said at the time that the acquisition would create a risk to supply chains that are critical for the U.S.

Trump, however, ordered a new review of the proposed acquisition in April, directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to determine "whether further action in this matter may be appropriate."

Trump said he would hold a rally at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh on May 30.

