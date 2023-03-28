Trump Live Updates: Former President Calls Criminal Probe ‘New Way of Cheating in Elections'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments Tuesday of ongoing criminal investigations into former U.S. President Donald Trump, including the Manhattan grand jury's probe. See below for the latest updates.

Former President Donald Trump has ramped up criticism of the criminal investigation into his then-lawyer's hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Trump is framing the probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office as a new way of "cheating" in elections.

Trump's latest accusation echoes past, false claims he made leading up to and after the 2020 presidential, when he said there was widespread fraud as a result of mail-in ballots that became more common due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to suppression of his supporters' vote.

He and his allies argue that Bragg's probe, and others by a Georgia prosecutor and the Department of Justice, are designed to harm his chances of winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and, ultimately regaining the White House.

The Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing testimony in the hush money case is expected to have the day off Tuesday, a day after former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker made his second appearance before the panel.

That means that the earliest day the grand jury could vote on a potential indictment of Trump is Wednesday.

Pecker tipped off Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016 that porn actress Stormy Daniels was shopping around a story about having had sex with Trump a decade earlier.

Cohen soon afterward paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about the alleged tryst.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Bragg's investigation is focused on the Trump Organization recording Trump's reimbursement to Cohen for the payment as "legal expenses." It is a misdemeanor under New York state law to misclassify business expenses in official records, and that can become a felony if the false statement was done to conceal another crime.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple federal crimes, including to a federal campaign finance violation for the payment to Daniels.

Trump say grand jury probe 'new way' to cheat him out of White House victory

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that the Manhattan grand jury criminal probe of him is "a new way of cheating in elections."

"It's called election interference," Trump said in the interview.

Trump, the leading contendere for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, for the past two years has falsely claimed that he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden as a result of widespread ballot fraud in several swing states. No such fraud has been found.

Fox News faces a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for airing conspiracy theories that the company's voting machines were fraudulently used to rob Trump of the 2020 election.

Asked by Hannity about the chance that he will be arrested in the Manhattan investigation, Trump's said, "Well, I'll deal with it."

"We're dealing with very dishonest people," he said. "We're dealing with thugs. We're dealing with people I actually believe that hate our country."

— Dan Mangan