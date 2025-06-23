Trump Media approves $400 million stock buyback

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, Truth+, and the fintech platform Truth.Fi, said Monday its board has approved a stock buyback of up to $400 million.

Trump Media stock rose about 3% on the news premarket.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Florida-based company, which trades under the ticker DJT on both Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, said the buyback could include both common stock and warrants, executed through open market transactions. All repurchased shares would be retired.

"Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities," said CEO Devin Nunes in a release announcing the move.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The announcement follows Trump Media's $2.5 billion raise last month from institutional investors — one of the largest bitcoin treasury plays by a public company. The company said it would use those funds, which include $1.5 billion in equity and $1 billion in convertible notes, to buy bitcoin, with custody provided by Anchorage Digital and Crypto.com.

Calling bitcoin a "crown jewel," Nunes said the move was designed to defend the company against what he described as "discrimination by financial institutions" against conservative businesses. The funds will also support the launch of Trump-branded exchange-traded funds and other crypto products later this year, pending regulatory approval.

In February, Trump Media & Technology Group reported a $400.9 million net loss for the full year on just $3.6 million in annual revenue.

WATCH: Stablecoin showdown moves to the House after Senate clears crypto's landmark bill