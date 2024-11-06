Trump Media shares gain 10% in after hours as voting nears end for heated presidential election

Shares in former President Donald Trump's media company pushed higher as voting wound down in the contentious election campaign Tuesday.

In after-hours action, Trump Media & Technology Group most recently were up about 10% in volatile trading.

The stock, seen as a market proxy for the former president's prospects as he seeks a second term in office, rallied despite a a surprise earnings statement that showed the company lost $19.2 million in the third quarter.

Shares have been volatile during the election season, rising and falling as Trump's fortunes swirled during his neck-and-neck race with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

They are down more than 34% over the past five trading sessions as Harris seemingly picked up momentum in the race's final days. However, the stock, with ticker DJT after the Republican's initials, also has soared more than 105% over the past month.

In Tuesday's session, as the candidates made their closing push, the stock burst more than 18% at its session high, only to close down 1.2%.

In the earnings release, the company reported revenue of just over $1 million.

"This has been an extraordinary quarter for the Company, for Truth Social users, and for our legion of retail investors who support our mission to serve as a beachhead for free speech on the Internet," Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes said in a statement.

Nunes is a former congressman from California.

To be sure, the stock is not necessarily a perfect play on whether Trump wins. The stock could be influenced by other factors like profit taking, given its hefty gains already this year.