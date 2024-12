Trump plans to nominate Paul Atkins as SEC chair in crypto-friendly move

President-elect Donald Trump, keeping with his promise for a crypto-friendly administration, plans to nominate former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins to head the agency, according to a Truth Social post.

Currently the CEO at Patomak Global Partners, Atkins is a well-known veteran of the financial world and Republican political circles specifically. He had been widely expected to get the position as the nation's top financial market regulator.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If confirmed, Atkins would succeed Gary Gensler, a widely reviled figure in the digital currency community for his many efforts to clamp down on the $3.5 trillion crypto market. Trump has promised a easier path for bitcoin and its myriad peers, and the market has soared since his election victory on Nov. 5.

Trump's position on crypto mirrors his larger pro-deregulation stance prevalent during his first time in office.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Atkins served as SEC commissioner from 2002-08, under then-President George W. Bush. Before that, he also had served in other roles at the regulatory body in the division of corporate finance.

Along with adopting a pro-crypto stance, the prospective nominee was critical of some of the reforms that emerged from the global financial crisis in 2008. Specifically, he criticized the Dodd-Frank legislation as too burdensome on the banking industry.