Trump presses Supreme Court on birthright citizenship ahead of oral arguments

President Donald Trump again argued for an end to birthright citizenship in the United States, hours before the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether lower-court judges can issue nationwide injunctions blocking such executive actions.

The case comes as Trump has issued executive orders related to a range of issues that have been halted by federal district court judges.

Trump, on his first day back in the White House in January, signed an executive order that claimed the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not, despite longstanding practice, automatically extend American citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

Kevin Mohatt | Reuters

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump on Thursday again argued for an end to birthright citizenship in the United States, hours before the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether lower-court judges can impose national injunctions blocking such executive actions as litigation over them plays out.

The case comes as Trump has issued executive orders related to a range of issues that have been halted by federal district court judges.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Big case today in the United States Supreme Court," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the "SUCKERS" that we are!" he wrote.

Trump, on his first day back in the White House in January, signed an executive order that claimed the 14th Amendment of the Constitution did not, despite longstanding practice, automatically extend American citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

In his Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump argued that the amendment was meant only to grant citizenship to the children of people who were enslaved before the end of the Civil War.

It has "nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country, from all parts of the World, which they have done for many years," he wrote.

"Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States," the president added.

For Thursday's arguments, the Supreme Court is not expected to rule on the question of whether Trump's order is constitutional in limiting the scope of the 14th Amendment as it has long been interpreted.

Instead, the high court will consider issues stemming from three federal district court lawsuits that challenged Trump's order.

The question at hand is whether district court judges can block a presidential order nationwide, or just in individual states or as it applies to the people suing.

Two of the cases were filed by more than 20 states and two cities, while the third was filed by five pregnant non-citizens and two immigrant advocacy groups.

The judges in all three cases issued orders blocking Trump's executive order. Three federal circuit courts of appeals largely upheld the effects of those orders.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.