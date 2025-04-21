Money Report

Trump ramps up attacks on Powell, demands ‘loser' Fed chair lower rates ‘NOW'

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during an Economic Club of Chicago event in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Jamie Kelter Davis | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump ratcheted up his pressure campaign on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
  • Trump on Truth Social called Powell a "major loser" and warned that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates fall immediately.

President Donald Trump on Monday ratcheted up his pressure campaign on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, calling him a "major loser" and warning that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates are lowered immediately.

"'Preemptive Cuts' in Interest Rates are being called for by many," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump claimed that there is currently "virtually No Inflation" in the U.S., and that costs for energy and "most other 'things'" are on the decline.

"With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW," Trump wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

