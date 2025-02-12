Money Report

Trump reciprocal tariffs could come by Thursday, White House says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 10, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Donald Trump could announce his reciprocal tariff plan before he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the White House said Wednesday.

"I do believe it will come before the prime minister's visit tomorrow," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House when asked about Trump's forthcoming announcement.

She added, "I will let the president discuss the details on the reciprocal tariff front, but this is something he believes strongly in."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

