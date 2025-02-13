Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump reciprocal tariffs news conference set for 1 p.m.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump reads about tariffs on steel and aluminum, as Howard Lutnick stands in the background, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 10, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump set an Oval Office news conference on his plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Trump's all-caps post on Truth Social announcing the presser offered no details about the plan for new tariffs.

President Donald Trump set an Oval Office news conference on his plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump's all-caps post on Truth Social announcing the presser offered no details about the plan, which remains opaque.

In another post earlier Thursday, Trump hyped up the forthcoming tariffs, writing, "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!"

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The new tariffs will follow duties Trump has already slapped on China, Canada and Mexico, as well as on imports of steel and aluminum. Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico were paused for 30 days after both countries pledged to crack down on illegal crossings and drug trafficking at their respective borders with the U.S.

Trump said Sunday that he planned to slap reciprocal tariffs on "every country" that imposes import duties on the U.S.

"Very simply it's if they charge us, we charge them," he said on Air Force One, NBC News reported.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

AppLovin skyrockets 33% after earnings beat, strong guidance as analysts raise price target

news 8 mins ago

Kelly Evans: WHOA did you see the deficit?!

As a presidential candidate, Trump floated the possibility of imposing across-the-board tariffs on all U.S. imports. But he also advocated for Congress to pass what he called the "Trump Reciprocal Trade Act," which would empower him to slap tariffs on the goods of any country that has higher tariffs on U.S.-made goods.

Since taking office, Trump has signaled his plans to impose tariffs on the European Union. He has highlighted U.S. trade deficits with European partners and complained that EU nations do not purchase enough American cars or farm equipment.

EU leaders have vowed to retaliate against new U.S. tariffs, while warning that Trump's actions risk sparking a widespread trade war that ultimately hurts everyone.

The new reciprocal tariffs were expected to come prior to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit with Trump at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us