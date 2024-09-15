Trump safe after possible gunshots ‘in his vicinity,' campaign says

Donald Trump was safe on Sunday after his campaign said it heard gunshots fired in his vicinity.

The sounds were heard on Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the the Republican presidential nominee was golfing, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Sunday.

CNBC has not independently verified that gunshots were fired.

The former president was immediately taken to a safe location as a precaution, the source said.

The Secret Service said in a statement posted on X that it was "investigating a protective incident" involving Trump.

The preliminary stages of the police investigation have found no evidence that Trump was targeted by gunfire and there have been no injuries reported so far.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the situation and will receive regular updates, the White House said in a statement.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe," the White House wrote.

Trump allies sent messages of support to the former president in response to the incident.

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I've ever known," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in an X post. "He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

Trump was injured in an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

