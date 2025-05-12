Trump says China will ‘open up' to U.S. businesses, suspend trade barriers

President Donald Trump said China "agreed to open itself up to American business" after the two countries agreed to temporarily slash most of the tariffs on each other's goods.

President Donald Trump said Monday that China would "open itself up to American business" after the two countries agreed to temporarily slash most of the tariffs on each other's goods.

Trump offered few details about that development, but said it was "maybe the most important thing" to come out of the high-level trade talks between the two superpowers in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend.

Trump's remarks at the White House came hours after U.S. and Chinese officials said they struck an agreement to pause most tariffs and other trade barriers for 90 days.

The U.S. agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on China to 30%, down from 145%. Beijing said it will lower tariffs on U.S. goods to 10% from 125%.

The U.S. side of the agreement shrinks Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on China to 10%. The U.S. is also maintaining 20% tariffs that were previously imposed over allegations about China's role in bringing fentanyl to America.

The U.S. said it will additionally retain tariffs that were in place for specific Chinese products, including steel and aluminum, before early April.

China will also "suspend or remove the non-tariff countermeasures" it has imposed on the U.S. since April 2, according to the White House.

The duties that Trump slapped on China in April effectively established a trade embargo with one of America's largest suppliers of goods.

The agreement to temporarily suspend tariffs is set to begin Wednesday.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.