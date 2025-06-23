Trump says ‘everyone' should keep oil prices lower or they're playing ‘into the hands of the enemy'

President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that "everyone" needs to "keep oil prices down" or they would play "into the hands of the enemy."

"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I'M WATCHING! YOU'RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON'T DO IT!," the president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump's message comes after his decision to bomb Iran's key nuclear sites over the weekend has put the world on edge that the Islamic Republic might target energy supplies in the Middle East.

It wasn't clear who specifically Trump was speaking to in his post, though he was likely addressing the U.S. oil industry. Some oil companies had warned earlier in the year that they might have to cut production after prices tumbled to multiyear lows on Trump's tariffs and OPEC+ boosting supply.

"To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!," Trump said in a subsequent post on Monday. Oil production decisions in the U.S. are made by private companies in response to market dynamics. The Energy Department does not drill for oil.

U.S. crude oil was down 32 cents, or 0.43%, to $73.52 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 29 cents, or 0.38%, to $76.72 per barrel.

