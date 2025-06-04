U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China's President Xi Jinping was "extremely hard" to make a deal with.

A senior White House official told CNBC earlier on Monday that Trump and Xi are likely to speak this week.

Donald Trump said Wednesday that China's President Xi Jinping was "extremely hard" to make a deal with, at a time when the White House has been suggesting the two leaders could talk this week amid a rise in trade tensions.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!," the U.S. president wrote on Truth Social.

That post on the social media platform came after a senior White House official told CNBC on Monday that Trump and Xi were likely to speak this week.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the new U.S. Ambassador David Perdue during a meeting Tuesday that the recent string of "negative measures" by the Trump administration were based on "groundless reasons," and undermined China's legitimate rights and interests, according to the official English readout.

The foreign minister called on the U.S. to "meet China halfway" and work together on bringing the bilateral relations to return to the "right track," the statement read.

The two countries have blamed each other for violating a trade agreement reached in Switzerland on May 12. The deal called for a 90-day suspension of most tariffs, as well as broad repeal of trade countermeasures imposed since early April.

China has not significantly eased restrictions on rare earths exports, contrary to Washington's expectations. Beijing has also criticized the U.S. for moving forward on efforts to limit China's access to advanced technology. Last week, the Trump administration also announced it would start revoking visas for Chinese students.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday described the trade talks as "a bit stalled" and said the two countries' leaders would likely need to weigh in.

Trump and Xi last spoke in January, just before the U.S. president was sworn in for his second term. While Trump has in recent weeks said he would like to speak with Xi, analysts expect China to agree to that only if there's certainty there will be no surprises from the U.S. during the call.