Trump says Harris debate was ‘rigged,' ABC should lose license, but ‘we did great'

Donald Trump on Wednesday morning blasted ABC News moderators for hosting what the Republican presidential nominee called a "rigged" debate against Kamala Harris, and said government regulators "ought to take away" the "terrible" network's "license for the way they did that."

But Trump also said, "We did great" in the Tuesday night debate during a call-in interview to Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

"It was one of my better debates, one of my best debates," Trump said, who nonetheless griped that the debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis "corrected" him too frequently in his showdown with Harris.

Trump said the debate felt like he was battling three opponents: Harris, and the two ABC News moderators.

Trump also brushed off pop star Taylor Swift's endorsement of the Democratic nominee Harris, which Swift announced minutes after the debate.

"I am not a Taylor Swift fan … she'll probably pay a price for it in the market," Trump said.

Harris' campaign had a much different view of the debate, boasting about her performance against Trump.

The vice president told supporters Tuesday night that "today was a good day."

Harris' campaign also called for a second debate against Trump in October.

Asked about that challenge by "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday, Trump replied, "Well, I'd be less inclined to, because we had a great night."

"We won the debate," he said. "We had a terrible, a terrible network."