Trump says he talked to Apple CEO Tim Cook after China tariff rollback

President Donald Trump said he talked to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, after the U.S. and China agreed to suspend most tariffs for 90 days.

"I spoke to Tim Cook this morning, and he's going to, I think, even up his, his numbers," Trump said.

Apple previously said in February it would spend $500 billion to expand many of its operations in the U.S., including assembling AI servers in Houston.

Wall Street and Apple investors cheered the pause on Chinese tariffs. Apple stock was up 6% in trading on Monday, versus 3% for the Nasdaq.

"I spoke to Tim Cook this morning, and he's going to, I think, even up his numbers," Trump said in the Oval Office. "$500 billion, he's going to be building a lot of plants in the United States for Apple. And we look forward to that."

Any cooling of a U.S.-China trade war is expected to boost Apple, which does the majority of its device production in the country, and also counts the region as its third-largest by sales.

Still, it's not clear how much Monday's announcement immediately helped Apple.

In April, most of Apple's most important products, such as smartphones and computers, received exemptions on some of the highest 145% tariffs, but there are still 30% tariffs on Chinese imports even after Sunday's deal. Apple still faces 10% tariffs in some of its secondary production locations, such as India and Vietnam.

The Trump administration wants Apple to bring device production, including iPhone manufacturing, to the United States, a move that many experts believe would be unlikely and expensive.

Earlier this month, Cook told investors about the company's tariff strategy on an earnings call. He said that Apple is currently sourcing American-bound products from production locations in Vietnam and India, but didn't want to speculate beyond June, calling the situation "difficult to predict."

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.