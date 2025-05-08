Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Trump says it is ‘such an honor' that Vatican elected first U.S. pope

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about a trade deal with the U.K., in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 8, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost after his election as the first American-born pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.
  • "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on Truth Social after Prevost took the papal name Leo XIV.
  • Trump said he looked forward to meeting the new pope.

President Donald Trump congratulated Robert Francis Prevost after his election as pope Thursday, making him the first American-born pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, of Chicago, will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," the president wrote.

"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Prevost was chosen on the second day of a papal conclave in Vatican City. The cardinals' selection of the successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at age 88, was revealed by white smoke billowing from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

