Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will start March 4, plus additional 10% on China

- President Donald Trump said his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date.
President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date.
The sweeping 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had been paused on Feb. 3 for one month. But the Trump administration had recently sown confusion about whether they would go back into effect when the delays expired.
In a Truth Social post Thursday morning, Trump clarified that they would.
He claimed that illicit drugs "are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels," despite pledges from both U.S. neighbors to boost their efforts to police their borders.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.