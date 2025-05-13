Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says U.S. will remove all sanctions on Syria

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters

The U.S. will remove all sanctions on Syria, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump told a packed auditorium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the first appearance of his four-day visit to the Middle East.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government that will hopefully succeed in stabilizing the country and keeping peace. That's what we want to see," he said in a wide-ranging speech that focused on U.S. relations with the Middle East.

"In Syria, they've had their share of travesty, war, killing many years. That's why my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"So I say, Good luck Syria. Show us something very special, like they've done, frankly, in Saudi Arabia."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us