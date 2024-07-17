Trump shooting: Secret Service changes story on local SWAT team position

A U.S. Secret Service official said a Pennsylvania police SWAT team was in another building than the one whose roof was used Saturday by Thomas Crooks to shoot at former President Donald Trump.

The new account contradicts a prior claim by Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle that Crooks was on top of the building containing the SWAT team near Trump's campaign rally in Butler.

The disclosure follows news that the Secret Service had increased security for Trump after being told of a plot by Iran to kill him.

A U.S. Secret Service official on Wednesday said that a local Pennsylvania police SWAT team was actually in another building than the one whose roof was used by a would-be assassin to shoot at former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The Secret Service official's new account contradicts a prior claim by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle that the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Crooks, was on top of the building containing the SWAT team near Trump's campaign rally in the town of Butler.

The contradiction is certain to increase already sharp questions about whether the Secret Service acted appropriately in arranging security for the rally, which ended when Crooks fatally shot one attendee and wounded two others as he narrowly missed killing the Republican presidential nominee Trump.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The disclosure comes a day after news that the Secret Service before Saturday's shooting boosted security for Trump when it was told of a plot to kill him by Iran's government.

The unnamed Secret Service official told NBC News on Wednesday that the building containing the local SWAT team was not in the building that Crooks climbed, and instead was in another building in the same business complex. That official said the building was connected to the one that Crooks had used, but could not say which building it was.

In contrast, Cheatle told ABC News in an interview earlier this week, "There was local police in that building — there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building."

Source: NBC News | Google Earth

Cheatle also had said that the building that Crooks used as his shooting perch "in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point."

"And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we would want to put somebody up on a sloped roof," Cheatle said. And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building from inside."

Cheatle said that local police were assigned to secure the area, which included multiple buildings just outside of the perimeter set up by the Secret Service.

In a statement later Wednesday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told NBC News, "The director's reference [was] to the AGR Glass 'building,' which is a large manufacturing complex made up of interconnected dwellings."