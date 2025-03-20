Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump signs order to increase critical mineral production in the U.S.

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the signing event for an executive order to shut down the Department of Education, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 20, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President Trump signed an executive order to increase production of critical minerals, including uranium, copper, potash, gold and possibly coal.
  • The order directs federal agencies to expedite the review of mineral projects and prioritize mineral production over other projects on federal lands.
  • Trump will also use the Defense Production Act to increase production.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to increase domestic production of critical minerals, including uranium, copper, potash, gold and possibly coal.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump directed federal agencies to compile lists of pending mineral projects and expedite their review in coordination with the National Energy Dominance Council led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, a White House official said.

The president also directed Burgum to prioritize critical mineral production on federal lands over other activities, the official said. Burgum can determine whether other minerals, such as coal, are covered by the order, according to the official.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump will use the Defense Production Act to increase mineral production, the official said. President Joe Biden also invoked the DPA to boost critical minerals output in 2022.

The United States International Development Finance Corporation will fund new production projects through a dedicated critical minerals allocation in cooperation with the Defense Department, the official said.

The U.S. imported 46% of its copper and 91% of its potash in 2023, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Potash is a key fertilizer used in agriculture. Nuclear plants in the U.S. imported 99% of the uranium concentrate used to make reactor fuel in 2023, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us