Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump sued by 20 states to halt the ‘dismantling' of Education Department

By Annie Nova, CNBC

A security guard walks past the U.S. Department of Education headquarters after the agency said it would lay off nearly half its staff, a possible precursor to closing altogether, as government agencies scrambled to meet President Donald Trump’s deadline to submit plans for a second round of mass layoffs, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 12, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over his administration's termination of hundreds of Education Dept. staffers.
  • "The lay-offs are an effective dismantling of the Department," the state AGs wrote.

A group of Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Thursday over its moves to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and its termination of nearly half the agency's staff.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia lodged the legal challenge in response to the Trump administration's dismissal of more than 1,300 workers at the Education Dept.

"The lay-offs are an effective dismantling of the Department," the state AGs wrote.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"[The] Department's authority to administer [Reductions in Force] does not override Congress's exclusive authority to abolish executive agencies or to discontinue their functions," they added.

As an agency authorized by Congress, the Education Department cannot be eliminated without congressional approval. But in the meantime, the Trump administration can slowly starve it by cutting resources.

The plaintiffs named in the lawsuit are President Donald Trump, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and the U.S. Department of Education.

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

Putin says Russia backs Ukraine ceasefire but any deal must address ‘root causes'

news 1 hour ago

Tariffs to add as much as $10,000 to the cost of the average new home, trade association says

The White House and Education Department did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment.

More from Personal Finance:
Here's the inflation breakdown for February 2025 — in one chart
'Volatility is part of the game': What financial advisors are telling clients
Women will get most of the $124 trillion 'great wealth transfer'

On Tuesday, McMahon said on "Squawk Box" that efforts to dismantle the agency are "proceeding as expeditiously as possible."

The Education Department manages the country's more than $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, provides funding for schools and ensures civil rights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us