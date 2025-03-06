Trump tariffs live updates: Commerce Secretary Lutnick says more one-month tariff exemptions beyond autos are likely

It has been a week of retaliatory actions, warnings of price hikes from businesses and wild price swings in the markets. Investors and business leaders, on edge about an escalating trade war, continue to monitor fast-paced headlines from the Trump administration.

Here's the latest:

The White House said it would grant a one-month delay for tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday that one-month exemptions for more than just carmakers are likely.

The administration is also reportedly weighing exemptions for some agricultural goods from the tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his goal remains to get "all tariffs removed," and his government was "having discussions" about possibly delaying a second wave of retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. Trump spoke to Trudeau Wednesday and told him that Canada's efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl were "not good enough."

China is standing tough, saying it's prepared to fight "any type of war" with the U.S.

Canada and Mexico might only face reciprocal tariffs, Lutnick suggests

Canadian and Mexican goods might only face reciprocal tariffs on April 2 if the two countries make progress on fighting fentanyl, Commerce Secretary Lutnick suggested to CNBC.

"My expectation is the president will come to the agreement today that USMCA compliant goods will not have a tariff for the next month until April 2," the commerce secretary said. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is the trade deal Trump negotiated to replace NAFTA.

"Hopefully Mexico and Canada will have done a good enough job on fentanyl that this part of the conversation will be off the table and it will move just to the reciprocal tariff conversation," Lutnick said.

Canada has forcefully rejected Trump's accusations that fentanyl trafficking is a major problem at the northern border.

— Spencer Kimball

Trudeau: Canada keeping tariffs on, but in 'discussions' about delaying 2nd wave

Dave Chan | Afp | Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was "having discussions" about possibly delaying a second wave of retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

But he maintained that his country would be resolute in responding to the tariffs, and that they would not lift their countermeasures in response to the recent carveouts announced by the Trump administration.

"We will not suspend Canadian tariffs because the American made a change yesterday," he said. "As I said a number of times we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs on Canadian goods are lifted."

Trudeau welcomed the possibility of more U.S. tariff exemptions, while emphasizing, "we are in a trade war."

— Kevin Breuninger

Stock market is not a driving force for Trump's tariff outcomes, Lutnick says

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the stock market is not a motivating factor for the administration in this trade fight.



"The president wants American growth and American prosperity, okay? And the fact that the stock market goes down half a percent or percent, it goes up half a percent or percent, that is not the driving force of our outcomes," Lutnick said on CNBC Thursday. "The president is focused on rebuilding America, and you are going to see growth in America... You're going to see interest rates drop 1% or more. You're going to see the stock market explode."

The stock market has been highly volatile as investors grappled with the uncertainty around tariffs and the tit-for-tat actions.

— Yun Li

Lutnick says USMCA goods and services will likely be excluded from tariffs for one month

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said all goods and services that are compliant with the USMCA trade agreement will likely be excluded from Trump's tariffs for one month.

"It's likely that it will cover all USMCA compliant goods and services, so that which is part of President Trump's deal with Canada and Mexico are likely to get an exemption from these tariffs," Lutnick told CNBC. "The reprieve is for one month," he said.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is the trade deal Trump negotiated during his first term to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

— Spencer Kimball

Trudeau vows to keep engaging with Trump administration to get 'all tariffs removed'

Dave Chan | Afp | Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa will "continue to engage with our American counterparts" as it seeks to get Trump's 25% duties lifted.

"Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed," Trudeau said Thursday morning. "In the meantime, we'll be taking action to support Canadians through the tough times ahead."

But the prime minister noted that he "reiterated the facts" during his 50-minute phone call with Trump on Wednesday — implicitly rejecting the president's claims about drugs coming into the U.S. from Canada.

"Our border is secure, and less than 1% of the illegal fentanyl entering the United States comes from Canada," Trudeau said.

"I also stress that the tariffs the U.S. administration chose to impose will hurt American workers and businesses," he said.

Asked to describe that call in light of Wall Street Journal reporting that the call "grew heated and included profanity," Trudeau said he could confirm that it was a "colorful call."

— Kevin Breuninger

U.S. trade deficit hits record $131.4 billion

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. trade deficit with its global partners hit a new record in January as President Donald Trump began his tariff campaign, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The goods and services deficit for the month totaled $131.4 billion, a $33.3 billion surge and higher than the Dow Jones estimate for a shortfall of $128.7 billion.

Though exports increased slightly to $269.8 billion, imports jumped 10% to $401.2 billion. On a year-over-year basis, the trade deficit soared 96.5% as exports rose just 4.1% while imports surged 23.1%.

—Jeff Cox

Canada is pulling U.S. products and it's 'worse than a tariff,' Jack Daniels maker says

Nick Lachance | Toronto Star | Getty Images

Canada's decision to pull U.S. products from store shelves is a "very disproportionate" response to Trump's tariffs, the maker of Jack Daniels said.

Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting said removing products from store shelves is "worse than a tariff because it's literally taking your sales way."

Brown-Forman can withstand Canada's retaliation because the country represents just 1% of the company's sales, Whiting told investors on the company's earnings call Wednesday afternoon. But it is disappointing because Jack Daniel's is a popular brand in Canada, Whiting said.

— Spencer Kimball

Walmart seeks major price cuts from some Chinese suppliers, report says

George Frey | Afp | Getty Images

Walmart has asked some Chinese suppliers for major price reductions, according to Bloomberg News.

Certain suppliers, including kitchenware and clothing producers, have been asked to lower their prices by as much as 10% per round of President Donald Trump's tariffs, which would mean taking on the full cost of the duties, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report also said that "few have acquiesced," with the sources revealing that some suppliers would lose money if they cut prices by more than 2%.

— Sean Conlon

Stocks selling off again

Timothy A. Clary | Afp | Getty Images

Selling returned to Wall Street Thursday as investors sought more clarity on Trump's tariff policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points lower, or about 1%. The S&P 500 shed 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.8%. All three major indexes have fallen more than 3% this week amid the tit-for-tat trade conflict started by President Trump.

— Yun Li

PM candidate: 'Canadians are known for apologizing, but we're not going to back down'

Andrej Ivanov | Afp | Getty Images

Trump's tariffs are whipping up a swell of patriotic fervor among Canadians who are so furious about the "unjustified" and "ill-conceived" duties that they are boycotting U.S. products, Canadian politician Karina Gould said.

"As Canadians, we feel that the relationship with the United States, the trust has been broken," Gould, a Canadian Liberal Party member and candidate for prime minister, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday morning.

"I have never seen this kind of patriotism in Canada, where you have little old ladies going to the grocery store and choosing to buy Canadian products over American products," she said.

"You know, Canadians are known for apologizing, but we're not going to back down right now, and we're not going to apologize for defending our economy, our jobs and our way of life."

Gould also rejected questions about whether Canada should consider dropping some of the tariffs it already had on U.S. products in order to strengthen its case.

She noted that Trump is basing the tariffs on alleged fentanyl trafficking from Canada, even though "minuscule amounts" come to the U.S. through the northern border.

"But if that's what he cares about, well then let's put together an inspection team at the border to inspect every truck that goes south for fentanyl and every truck that comes north for illegal guns," she said.

— Kevin Breuninger

Trade uncertainty weighing on chip companies, says 'Chip War' author

Rebecca Noble | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The semiconductor industry is particularly vulnerable to tariffs due to how globally integrated its supply chains are, according to Chris Miller, Tufts Fletcher Schooler professor and 'Chip War' author.

Even if chips are assembled in the U.S., many of the components used are not manufactured in the U.S., Miller noted.

"The complexity of the supply chains makes devising a tariff policy around carve outs very, very difficult, which is why the industry is hoping there won't be any changes at all — because they've been structured around the assumption that you can move goods back and forth across borders without this type of tariff uncertainty," Miller told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

— Hakyung Kim

White House weighs tariff exemptions for some agricultural goods, report says

Bryan Dozier | AFP | Getty Images

The White House is considering exemptions for some agricultural goods from the tariffs on Mexico and Canada, according to Bloomberg News.

"As far as specific exemptions and carveouts for the agriculture industry, perhaps for potash and fertilizer, et cetera — to be determined," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Canada is a major source of fertilizer supplies for the U.S. agriculture industry.

A White House spokesperson also said on Wednesday that Trump was "open" to more tariff exemptions after delaying auto industry levies for one month.

— Jesse Pound

Stellantis said it will build 'more American cars'

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Automaker Stellantis thanked President Donald Trump for the one-month tariff exemption on automakers and vowed it will grow its business in the U.S.

"We share the President's objective to build more American cars and create lasting American jobs. We look forward to working with him and his team," the company said in a statement.

Shares of the Jeep and Dodge-maker were down 1.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after gaining 9.24% on Wednesday.

— Michelle Fox

Surveys show worries surging among business leaders over tariffs and trade

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Tariffs are weighing heavily on the minds of business executives, with concerns expressed in multiple surveys this week over rising costs and the inability to pass higher prices on to consumers.

"The incoming tariffs are causing our products to increase in price. Sweeping price increases are incoming from suppliers. Most are noting increases in labor costs," a purchase manager in the machinery sector said in the ISM manufacturing survey for February. "Inflationary pressures are a concern. Our company is working diligently to see how the new tariffs will affect our business."

That response was representative across reports that showed continued expansion across the economy but increasing worries that President Donald Trump's trade policy.

Worries over the new duties were not confined to the manufacturing sector. In the ISM services survey, business leaders also indicated sentiment that price increases are coming, with potentially negative impact on profitability.

"Tariffs are going to have a ripple down effect that could severely harm our business," a technology manager said.

"Business seemed to pop after the election, but uncertainty after the election seemed to take the 'wind out of our sales,' with uncertainty again increasing, added a representative from the professional, scientific and technical services field.

In the Federal Reserve's periodic Beige Book look at economic conditions, there were more than 50 mentions of either tariffs or trade policy concerns.

"Many contacts reported difficulty setting prices and noted ambiguity around costs, largely as a result of uncertain international trade policy," the Atlanta Fed reported. "Most firms said they expected to pass through the bulk of any additional costs to customers."

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that the firm's monthly survey showed services activity expanding but at a much slower pace, with business executives concerned over tariffs.

"Adding to the gloomier picture in February was a sharp rise in costs, which companies were often unable to pass on to customers due to weak demand," he said. "While this reduced pricing power is good news for inflation, it's potentially bad news for profitability."

—Jeff Cox